India to get its own vehicle safety standards, Bharat NCAP launch on August 22

The government of India will finally introduce the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), the safety ratings for vehicles manufactured and sold in India on August 22, 2023.

The long-awaited initiative will be launched by Nitin Gadkari, will mark a significant step to improve road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India.

The programme will provide a tool for car customers to make a comparative assessment of the crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Under this programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Based on the performance of the car in the tests, the car will be awarded star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupants (COP). Potential car customers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase decision.

It is expected that the demand for safer cars will increase, encouraging car manufacturers to comply with customer needs. With high safety standards, Indian cars will be able to compete better in the global market, increasing the export potential of car manufacturers in India. The programme is expected to develop a safety-sensitive car market in India.

At present, automakers in India have voluntarily sent their cars to Global NCAP for testing their vehicles, as well as the global safety watchdog also testing mass-market vehicles to test the safety of occupants in case of a crash.