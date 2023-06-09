scorecardresearch
India sees strong uptick in demand for transport fuels

The strong sales came after the Indian economy beat expectations to expand by 6.1% in the quarter through March, although growth is expected to slow through the rest of this year.

Written by Bloomberg
Oil demand

Indian sales of diesel and gasoline surged to records in May, in a rare bullish sign for global oil markets.

Diesel sales in the world’s third-biggest crude importer rose 13% last month from a year earlier, according to government data. Gasoline was up 11%, while overall consumption, which also includes fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas and naphtha, increased 9%.

The strong sales came after the Indian economy beat expectations to expand by 6.1% in the quarter through March, although growth is expected to slow through the rest of this year. The uptick in buying will also be a fillip for India’s state-run fuel retailers, who have kept diesel and gasoline prices unchanged since April last year.

Consumption in May was higher-than-estimated and there’s some upside potential given the outperformance, Standard Chartered Plc analysts Emily Ashford and Paul Horsnell said in a note. 

Executives at state refiners Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. didn’t immediately reply to phone calls seeking comment. 

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 14:28 IST

