India Auto Inc reacts to Bharat NCAP launch

The launch of Bharat NCAP (new car assessment programme) is a significant milestone for the Indian automotive industry. At a time when safety of cars has become one of the biggest talking points, the new programme is being seen as a positive step towards minimising fatalities in vehicular accidents.

Post launch of the Bharat NCAP, India Auto Inc has been expressing its opinions regarding the new assessment programme which is supposed to lead to safer cars. Here are few automakers who have voiced their opinions on the newly launched Bharat NCAP.

SIAM

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM stated that “The Bharat NCAP programme launched by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is very timely and apt, as the Safety Star Rating of the new passenger vehicles will go a long way in educating customers in making informed purchase decisions, which would now be very strongly influenced by the safety parameters of the vehicle. A standardised evaluation method will also help customers compare safety rating of different cars and help them choose an appropriate model. We are now happy to see that the Bharat NCAP protocol developed is at par with Global NCAP norms and would like to compliment the Government for the launch of the Safety Rating programme.”

“This program will eventually help market forces push vehicle manufacturers to offer safer vehicles, with potential of bringing everlasting change in the attitude of customers during the purchase,” he added.

ACMA

Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA said, “The launch of BNCAP protocol is indeed historic. It will lead to the integration of advanced safety features in vehicles thus minimising the risk of road accidents and fatalities. This initiative will not only bolster the auto component industry’s value chain but will also stimulate the production of cutting-edge components, encourage innovation, and create global excellence. We anticipate a safer automotive landscape and a future where Indian auto component manufacturers thrive on the global stage, while also contributing to responsible driving practices, reduced healthcare burdens, and potential incentives from the insurance sector. The Indian auto component industry embraces this initiative wholeheartedly, recognising its pivotal role in driving growth and global competitiveness”.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We appreciate the government’s decision to introduce Bharat-NCAP and strongly believe that it is a step in the right direction. The decision comes at a time when consumers are looking at highest standards of safety and seeking for safer vehicles, which is steering purchase decision. In addition to empowering consumers, this will also help bring about greater awareness and further transparency by allowing them to know comparative safety aspects of various products on offer. As far as TKM is concerned, human lives are the most important and safety is non-negotiable. We have always taken all measures to ensure that our offerings meet the highest standards in all respects. Looking ahead, we will continue to follow a holistic approach which includes making of ever safer cars, with advanced features, as well as focusing on safety educational activities.”

Renault India

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations “I applaud the Government of India for this visionary and historic initiative; Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) is a truly landmark event in the automotive industry. This significant stride aligns seamlessly with our core mission of the “Human First Program” initiative, propelling us further on our journey to prioritise the safety and well-being of drivers, passengers and pedestrians.”

Also Read Bharat New Car Assessment Programme launched in India

He further added, “The Government of India’s timely and historical introduction of the Bharat NCAP showcases its dedication to safeguarding its citizens and advancing road safety. Renault India wholeheartedly supports this initiative and looks forward to contributing our expertise towards reducing accidents and ensuring safer journeys for all.”

Hyundai Motor India

On the same, Hyundai Motor India stated, “We welcome the BNCAP safety initiative by Govt. of India and believe this effort will raise safety standards, empower consumers with vital information, and make Indian roads safer for all. At Hyundai Motor India, we remain committed to delivering the highest safety standards across our entire product range.”

SaveLIFE Foundation

Not only the India Auto Inc, but the introduction of Bharat NCAP has generated postive responses among a few non goverment organisations. Piyush Tewari, Founder & CEO at SaveLIFE Foundation, has this to say about the Bharat NCAP.

“This crash testing program is meant to address the vehicular safety issues, beginning with cars. Localised testing would mean that India-specific safety nuances will get addressed for the first time, providing insights to buyers, which were earlier missing.”

“We also believe it’ll spur innovation in the industry to make safety equipment, like child seats, more affordable for the Indian market leading to wider adoption. Finally, the cost of crash testing in India is 1/4th the cost in Europe, which means that India could also become a hub for global crash testing.”