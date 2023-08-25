German manufacturer of high-performance polymers iGus, which is amongst the leading supplier of motion plastics (innovative products made from lubrication-free plastics) is now aiming to help automotive manufacturers in India embrace low-cost automation solutions. In fact, the company which clocked Rs 280 crore revenue in FY2023, it is confident of being on track to cross the Rs 300 crore mark this fiscal.

In an interaction with Financial Express, Santosh Jacob, Director & Country Manager, iGus reveals that the company is now progressing from product supplier to fully automated solutions.

“We have been supplying to different automation companies. And now, we are looking at low-cost automation, where we are talking about a very fast RoI of less than a year. If you look at the usual RoI in automotive or any other industry it is minimum three to four years.”

The company is targeting simple automation processes to replace mundane processes like – pick and play, touchscreen testing or basic inspection. He is of the opinion that “low-cost automation is a completely new segment”.

Jacob’s confidence stems from the fact that low-cost automation has seen acceptance globally in countries like Taiwan or China, wherein coffee shops are deploying low-cost automation to serve customers.

“And it’s a possibility in India for example, if there is a five-floor hospital, somebody sitting with a coffee machine to dispense it, can be done with a robot and at a very low-cost level. We don’t know the full potential because this at present is a completely new segment. This is something that will start as we as we evolve as the industry or the things progress, you will see a completely different market segment,” he shares.

Investment in technology

One of the key challenges for most companies involved in the manufacturing space is the heavy CAPEX involved in adopting new technologies, especially automation. And this is where Igus believes its solution stands out.

Unlike most high-end automation solutions that cost several lakh rupees, Igus’ solutions are expected to be priced in the Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh range. This Jacob says is a sweet spot that hardly has any competition in.

“Assuming our system is replacing a human being at a decent rate anything in the Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh range, depending upon we have systems that will come also less than Rs 1.5 lakh in the future, with which we can give a ROI in less than a year.”

In addition to the automotive industry, another area the company sees potential is in the academic curriculum wherein low-cost robotics can help engineering students get a hands-on experience with automation, without the hassle of huge investment required by educational institutions.

Electrification and future plans

The company has been a key supplier to the automotive industry, and it usually launches around 250-270 products each year. The range includes – mechanical components, bar stock & 3D printing & coatings, low-cost automation, and electrical components.

This has helped it be a key supplier to the IC-vehicle industry, but when it comes to EVs in India, there is still a huge room for growth.

In addition to the manufacturing segment, Igus is also introducing products for the academic institutions mainly engineering to provide a hands-on experience on robotics.

“Our growth always comes from the models that we are associated with. In the electric four-wheeler space in India, you’ll see most of the manufacturers have no specific new electric-only models. Whatever component the OEMs were using on IC-vehicle including interiors and exteriors they will also call the electric version. I hope there will be times when people will really look into high-performance polymers as a possibility because the biggest advantage with electric is the engine cabin can be much smaller,” he reveals.

It was in 2021, that Igus had announced a target to achieve Rs 300 crore revenue in India. Jacob says in FY2023, it has already achieved Rs 280 crore revenue and is expecting to achieve Rs 320 crore revenue this fiscal year.