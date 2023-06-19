Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), a leading oil manufacturing company has entered into an agreement with Automin Car Services, a subsidiary of Petromin Corporation, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to establish co-branded HP-Petromin Express vehicle service centres across India.

The strategic partnership aims to capture a piece of the affordable vehicle maintenance market. Petromin is a leading mobility solutions player in the vehicle care space with more than 700 multi-brand quick-service outlets across GCC.

The partnership aims to provide world-class customer experiences at affordable prices and offer a comprehensive range of solutions under one roof, including lube change, light repairs, periodic maintenance, battery replacements, tyre services, air conditioning repairs and eco carwash facilities. The co-branded HP-Petromin Express vehicle service centres will be located in HPCL’s select retail outlets in metros and other major cities across India.

At present, HPCL has over 20,361 retail outlets and 6 lube blending plants across India. It also has installed over 1,000 EV charging stations in India. The company reported revenue of Rs 372,642 crore in FY2022, with net profit of Rs 6,383 crore.