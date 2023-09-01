Honda Cars India partners with Hindustan Petroleum to offer customer benefits

Honda Cars India has announced its partnership with Hindustan Petroleum to introduce a fuel reward loyalty program exclusively for Honda Connect application users. Honda Connect is a car technology platform provided by HCIL to its customers, which provides various features like car location, car health status, trip details, book services, mileage information, important alerts, etc.

HP Pay, HPCL’s payment App with convenience & benefits provides a secure, contactless, and streamlined digital payment & loyalty solution for the mobility and energy needs of customers. Under this partnership, Honda’s customers can seamlessly enroll for the “HP Pay” application through the “Fuel Pay” option in the Honda Connect app and avail of benefits, conveniences, and enjoy an additional 25% fuel reward points on their motor fuel purchase at HPCL fuel stations over and above the HP Pay reward points.

Customers are only required to provide their registered mobile number at the fuel station during refueling to earn loyalty points. The accumulated loyalty points can then be redeemed into Wallet Balance or converted to Paycode i.e., a unique number that can be shared at HPCL fuel stations for fuel purchase. This new feature will be available on the Honda Connect application from 4th September 2023.

Yuichi Murata, Director, of Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India, said “Our focus at Honda Cars India is to not only provide our customers with top-quality products but also offer a range of value-added services and ownership experiences. This partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a significant step toward enhancing the value we provide to our customers through Honda Connect. This collaboration not only ensures a rewarding refueling experience but also aligns with our focus on delivering convenience and benefits to every Honda car owner.”

Amit Garg, Director-Marketing, Hindustan Petroleum, conveyed, “At Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, we are committed to consistently providing customer-centric, engaging, and innovative propositions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Through this partnership, our objective is to offer a seamless solution to customers, enabling them to locate HPCL retail outlets, enhance their fuelling experience with efficiency, provide secure digital payment, and avail a host of rewards and benefits. We are excited to collaborate with Honda Cars India to provide enhanced offerings to Honda customers in line with our motto of “Delivering Happiness”.

Honda Connect has been developed keeping in mind customer’s lifestyle and their growing interaction with advanced technology, offering instant and seamless communication between the customer, car, their family, and Honda. Honda Connect App comes with 37 connected features which offer a safer ownership experience, convenience, and peace of mind to customers.