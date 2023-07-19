Hinduja Tech partners Proaxia Consulting Group for VSS solutions

Hinduja Tech is now a Proaxia Vehicle Sales and Service (VSS) Solutions Value Added Reseller (VAR) implementation and support partner. As a VAR, Hinduja Tech gains privileged access to resources, services, and product knowledge to maximize business outcomes for customers.

This collaboration enables Hinduja Tech to deliver end-to-end SAP solutions for the automotive industry, leveraging its expertise as a leading SAP services provider coupled with deep domain expertise in the automotive sector.

Built on the robust SAP S/4HANA platform, Proaxia VSS is an SAP-certified Dealer Management System that leverages standard SAP functionalities and provides unparalleled performance.

HT presents a comprehensive array of solutions encompassing strategic consulting, architecture design, implementation, and support. Their team of experts is ready to assist you in maximizing the value of your investment in SAP S/4 HANA and Proaxia VSS Solutions.

“By leveraging Proaxia’s expertise in the automotive domain and SAP implementation, HT incorporates industry best practices to drive optimal outcomes and efficiency for the customers. This collaboration aims to address the distinct challenges and demands of the automotive sector,” highlighted Prashant Nirmale, Business Unit Head, Digital Technology Solutions, Hinduja Tech.

“This partnership is a very important step towards expanding our regional presence and providing more diverse options to our customers. Our goal in cooperation with Hinduja Tech is to leverage our strengths to build mutually beneficial relationships for success in the market. We are looking forward to the cooperation in shaping the future of automotive retail and the heavy equipment retail industry,” said Jan Pedras, Head, Proaxia Solutions Asia Pacific.