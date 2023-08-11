scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Hero MotoCorp to focus on expanding premium two-wheeler offerings, Q1 FY2024 profits up 32%

The two-wheeler maker says its financial performance is driven by softening of commodity costs, accelerated savings programs, and judicious price increases.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Hero MotoCorp Q1,hero motocorp,Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results,Hero MotoCorp Results,Hero Moto Q1 Results,Hero Moto Q1,Hero Moto Q1 earnings

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker is seeing recovery in its key product portfolio and is now aiming to further introduce new products in the premium segment where it has lost a lot of ground.

In Q1 FY2024, the company sold 13.55 lakh two-wheelers, revenue of Rs 8,989 crore, up 6 percent YoY. The net profit came at Rs 825 crore, versus Rs 624.52 crore for the same period last year, marking a 32 percent growth.

The two-wheeler maker says its financial performance is driven by softening of commodity costs, accelerated savings programs, and judicious price increases.

Also Read

Focus on premiumisation

Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, “Our underlying margins in ICE business has returned to pre‐covid levels, providing us the necessary fuel for growth as we move forward. The singular focus as we move ahead will be growth and market share. We have begun strengthening our presence in premium segment and pre‐booking number for Harley Davidson X440 is a good start. We will see more launches of new models in this segment over next few quarters, as we intend to win big in premium segment.”

“Our EV presence is getting scaled up and we are on track to cover 100 cities by December this year. The key economic indicators are trending in positive direction, and a normal monsoon augurs well for demand, as we will soon enter the festive season. Reduced inflationary pressures moving forward, should result in more spending power in hands of consumers. Overall, we see a positive scenario on demand side, especially for second half of this year and onwards,” he concluded.

Sharing his views on the result, Himanshu Singh a Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said “The only pain point from the results would be the negative impact from the EV business which the company is looking to scale up aggressively in the coming quarters. The EV segment has shown a pretty significant loss at EBITDA level (loss of Rs 57 crore) which is likely higher than the revenues from the EV portfolio, as per calculation, which we need to investigate.”

More Stories on
Two Wheelers

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 10:37 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS