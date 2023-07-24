Hero MotoCorp targets 100% green dealerships by 2030

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker aims to transition its entire dealer network to green dealerships by 2030, said Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp in the company’s annual report.

Despite a slowdown in the last few-years in the entry-level two-wheeler market, a key volume driver for the company, he is confident that the ‘structural growth drivers continue to remain intact.’

“Given the country’s young skilled population, the strong economic growth potential of rural and semi-urban areas, easier access to consumer credit, and a swelling demand for last-mile connectivity, we remain confident that Hero MotoCorp will lead the way to a successful FY 2023-24,” said Munjal.

In FY 2022-23, the company sold 5.4 million units of motorcycles and scooters, from around 4.9 million units sold a year ago. There was a slowdown recorded in the entry and the Deluxe 125cc segments, which he says was offset by Deluxe 100/110 cc and the premium portfolio.

Premiumisation and digitalisation

Hero MotoCorp, wants to break its image from being just a mass-market two-wheeler manufacturer to having an all-encompassing product ranging from mass-market to premium and electric two-wheelers.

What started with the Vida V1 brand and the XTEC series, he believes has done well across segments and gaining market share. The recently launched Harley-Davidson X440, which is the first product to roll out from the Hero-Harley collaboration is said to be the start of the company’s venture into the mid-size displacement space.

Going forward it has set an ambitious goal of achieving 30 percent of its sales through digital channels by 2030.

“We have augmented the user interface of our digital channels, which have emerged as a preferred destination for our customer’s pre-and-post purchase needs. This has led to better customer engagement, resulting in a 10 percent increase in organic traffic via the corporate website and a 22 percent rise in product-related queries via digital channels,” he added.

Fundamentals remain strong

On the other hand, it is very clear unlike some of its competition, Hero MotoCorp has no plans to give up focus on the mass-market segment.

“We have very strong brands in the Entry and Deluxe segments – HF Deluxe, Splendor, Glamour, and Passion. Some of these brands command more than 60 percent market share in their category. The opportunity remains exponential, as even today, the household penetration in India is less than half of the per-household vehicle usage in comparable Southeast Asian countries. As the bottom of the pyramid income levels rise and demand mobility increases, we are going to make this happen. Our role in this segment, therefore, is not only about growing market share anymore but also about growing the market size itself. Hence ‘Grow the Core’ is our new mantra,” said Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

He is not blinded to the fact that the premium segment grew by 30 percent, which is twice that of the Entry and Deluxe segments. “The premium segment too offers huge potential for growth. So far, our presence in this segment has been small. We have been developing a full portfolio of premium products over the last three-to-four years and recently launched the Xtreme and Xpulse brands. This year, we have a packed calendar of our premium product launches, more than we have ever launched in a single year,” he added.

Then there is the export contribution, which makes up for just 5 percent of Hero MotoCorp’s revenues compared to 25 percent of some of its competition.

He says that the company has established a footprint across 47 markets, and now it will focus on rapidly accelerating scale in some of the key ones in the next phase while continuing to build the remaining markets. “Beyond this, we will continue to evaluate other adjacent areas too for their business potential,” concluded Gupta.