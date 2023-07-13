Helix appoints Richard Smit as Chief Manufacturing Officer

Helix, a company working on power-dense electric motors and inverters has appointed Richard Smith as its new Chief Manufacturing Officer. He takes a new role in the Helix executive team, driven by substantial business growth in higher volume programmes enabled by the 2022 launch of Helix’s Scaleable Core Technology platform architecture.

The company says as it enters its second quarter century, the power density of its machines, proven in tough track and hypercar applications, where high-duty cycles and robust performance are essential for success, is helping designers and OEMs realise opportunities in new applications and markets.

Based on 15 years in high-end electric propulsion system engineering, it offers volume motor and inverter manufacturing capability, its talented executive team, including Richard Smith, uniquely qualifying it to satisfy the burgeoning global demand for high-performance, power-dense electric motor technology. Smit has experience of working with global Tier 1 manufacturing operations, including extensive experience in factory management and high-volume manufacturing across more than 30 plants.

Darren Cairns, Director and CEO, Helix said, “Richard’s talent and experience in high volume manufacturing and supply chain further strengthens our executive team and underpins delivery of our world-class products to a wider range of clients at greater scale.”

Richard Smith said: “After several years working in the Tier 1 arena supporting ICE vehicles, it is a real pleasure to be a part of the global de-carbonisation effort, championed through the Helix product offering. I am excited to support the business’s next chapter of growth, bringing volume manufacturing to the group.”