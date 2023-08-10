Gulf Oil Lubricants partners Lazy Rangers Motorcyclists Confederation to promote road safety

Gulf Oil Lubricants has joined forces with the Lazy Rangers Motorcyclists Confederation in a powerful initiative to foster road safety awareness and advocate responsible riding habits. Gulf Oil chose the delivery partners’ community to distribute 100 helmets in the presence of the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police, emphasising the importance of governmental support in promoting road safety.

With road accidents being a persistent concern, Gulf’s collaboration with the Lazy Rangers Motorcyclists Confederation takes a critical step towards raising awareness about road safety. By distributing helmets to the delivery partners who are always on the road for their livelihood, the initiative reinforces the shared responsibility of all road users in curbing preventable accidents.

“Our goal is to educate and motivate individuals to prioritize their safety by wearing helmets while riding. At Gulf, we continue to support initiatives that empower people to make responsible choices and contribute to creating safer roads. This event was held to emphasize the importance of wearing helmets while riding and promoting responsible road behaviour.” said Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.

By teaming up with the Lazy Rangers Motorcyclists Confederation, Gulf seeks to amplify the message of the importance of wearing helmets while riding a bike, a fundamental safety measure often overlooked by riders.

Gulf Oil Lubricants and the Lazy Rangers Motorcyclists Confederation believe this initiative will resonate with motorcyclists and the community, prompting positive behavioural changes and fostering a safety culture.