Greaves AutoEVMart onboards Enigma Automobiles in its multi-brand retail EV showrooms

Enigma Automobiles, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has inked a strategic partnership with AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV retail store by Greaves Retail, the retail and distribution unit of Greaves Cotton.

The partnership aims to accelerate the sales and distribution of Enigma’s electric two-wheeler range in the country through AutoEVmart’s retail network. The company will now retail its low- and high-speed electric two-wheelers across a network of over 100 AutoEVmart outlets strategically located in Tier 1, 2, and 3 markets. Potential customers will be able to buy the Enigma Crink, Ambier, GT 450, and H1 Loader, the low-speed EVs, or opt for the high-performance Crink V1, Crink Pro, GT 450 Pro, Café Racer, and N8 models.

Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Greaves Retail said, “Greaves Retail, through our sales, service and spares network for electric vehicles, presents a strong value proposition of high asset uptime and choices for our end customers spanning electric passenger and cargo vehicles. This Collaboration implies a significant juncture to accelerate EV adoption while shaping India’s EV growth trajectory.”

Anmol Bohre, CEO and Co-Founder, Enigma Automobiles said, “Amidst the ever-evolving landscape of e-mobility, a strategic partnership with AutoEVMart by Greaves Retail becomes the compass to navigate uncharted territories and conquer new horizons.”

Enigma says the synergy with AutoEVmart entails a holistic 3S infrastructure encompassing sales, service, and spare parts.