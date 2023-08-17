Gogoro partners Swiggy to provide e-scooters with battery swap tech in India

Taiwan-based electric two-wheeler and battery-swapping company Gogoro has announced a vehicle partnership with Swiggy, a leading on-demand convenience delivery platform in India.

As per the understanding, Gogoro Smartscooters and battery-swapping features will be made available to Swiggy delivery partners. This is in continuation with Swiggy’s ambitious commitment announced in 2021 to cover 800,000km of deliveries everyday using electric vehicles.

Horace Luke, Founder & CEO, Gogoro said, “Accelerating the electric transformation of India’s hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and India’s national and city governments. Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India’s urban fleets to electric.”

Mihir Shah, Head of Operations, Swiggy said, “We believe in providing our delivery partners with access to the latest innovations in sustainable transportation that reduce rider interruptions, improve earnings and make deliveries more efficient. Gogoro’s battery swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refueling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India.”

Swiggy says it has been at the forefront of sustainable transportation and has been making significant strides in adopting electric vehicles for last-mile delivery through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Reliance BP Mobility and Hero Lectro. This has enabled delivery partners to save up to 40 percent of the vehicle running cost, positively impacting their earnings.