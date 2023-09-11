The Highway Police Maharashtra State (HSP), in collaboration with the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), a partner under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), has launched a training series that aims to engage 200 officers across the 5 ranges of the Highway Police of Maharashtra State Police.

As per the initiative, five one-day speed enforcement workshops will be held in September, November, and December 2023 for HSP personnel in Thane, Raigad, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur ranges. Police officers from Thane and Raigad ranges will receive the first two workshops in September.

The training will be conducted by GRSP’s Senior Road Policing Advisor, Paul Simcox, who has 30 years of experience as a police officer in New Zealand and the United Kingdom and now also works with GRSP to share his extensive knowledge of road policing.

This workshop aims to sensitise police officers to speed as the most dangerous behavior in crashes, tactics to change driver behavior, the importance of enforcement in a ‘Safe System’ approach (a holistic approach that puts human tolerance of crash impacts at its center, focusing on safe people, safe vehicles, safe speeds, and safe roads), the role of speed in road trauma, and the importance of speed reduction.

Participants will also discuss challenges and opportunities to enforce traffic laws more effectively by drawing on international and national road policing strategies that have led to strategic, efficient, and effective policing. Since 2021, 542 HSP personnel, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables, have been trained under BIGRS by GRSP. The courses undertaken so far were Road Safety Leadership Training, Contemporary Best Practice Road Safety Enforcement, Crash Investigation, and Intelligence-Led Policing.

Dr. Ravinder Singal, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Highway State Police said, “For the last two years, crash data from the state has revealed that speeding is the main cause of fatal crashes, deaths, and injuries. We are losing close to 15,000 lives on the road every year in the state. It is high time that we tackle this issue head-on. Policing trainings like these help build our force’s capacity to deliver the enforcement-related aspect of road safety in an evidence-based manner. We are happy to work with BIGRS and GRSP to train our police force following global best practices and make Maharashtra’s highway police a model police force.”

Paul Simcox said, “Enforcement is an important aspect of a ‘Safe System’ approach to road safety. We value the opportunity provided by BIGRS and partnership with HSP in delivering these capacity-building workshops as we work towards our shared goal of reducing road traffic injuries and deaths among the citizens of Maharashtra.”