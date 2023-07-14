GL Bajaj Institute inaugurates EV research centre

GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management (GL Bajaj), an educational institution in North India, has inaugurated its ‘EVM Centre of Excellence: The World of EV’ at an event held at its Greater Noida campus. General V K Singh, State Minister of Road Transport and Highways was the Chief Guest at the event.

The new EVM Centre of Excellence: The World of EV aims to become a leading platform for research, development, and innovation in the electric vehicle (EV) field. By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers, the centre aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions.

GL Bajaj states it has established the Centre of Excellence in collaboration with its alumnus, Alok Tripathi. This Centre is dedicated to enabling students to learn the conversion process of conventional vehicles into electric vehicles. It is spread across 3,000 sqft of dedicated space provided by the institution, the Centre comprises a workshop and a battery assembly unit. This unique initiative allows students to gain hands-on experience in electric vehicle creation and learn from industry experts.

General VK Singh said, “This initiative reflects their commitment to driving sustainable transportation solutions in India. With the rapid growth of electric vehicles globally, it is essential for educational institutions to play a key role in research, development, and innovation in this field. I am confident that this Centre will pave the way for future advancements and contribute significantly to the growth of the electric vehicle industry in our country.”

Pankaj Agarwal, Vice-Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions said, “As we embark on a journey towards a sustainable and greener future in the electric vehicle industry, we eagerly anticipate the EVM Centre of Excellence: The World of EV becoming a hub of innovation and collaboration. This platform will not only equip our students with the skills and knowledge they need but also foster partnerships with industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to drive the growth of sustainable transportation solutions.”

The event saw participation from over 1,000 attendees, including MLAs and ministers, Director of GKM and members of various Skill Councils.