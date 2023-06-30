Gernot Dollner succeeds Markus Duesmann as Chairman and CEO of Audi

German luxury car brand Audi has announced that Gernot Dollner will take over from Markus Duesmann as Chairman of the Board of Management, effective September 1, 2023.

Manfred Doss, Chairman of Audi’s Supervisory Board said, “I would like to thank Markus Duesmann for all the important work he has done during his tenure at Audi. He has brought great foresight and vision to planning and driving forward key strategic decisions, including, first and foremost, the electrification strategy. Audi will be able to build further on these cornerstones in the future.”

“At this point in time, Gernot Dollner is the right person to further strengthen the company’s product strategy and its position in key markets. Together with the entire Board of Management, he will add the next chapter to Audi’s successful strategy implementation,” added Doss.

Peter Mosch, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the General Works Council of Audi added, “Markus Duesmann has steered Audi and its workforce through difficult times, characterised by the impact of both the Covid pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on supply chains and markets. We thank him for his dedication and support and wish him all the best in future endeavours. We warmly welcome Gernot Dollner as the new Chairman of the Board of Management at Audi. Shaping Audi’s role as an independent brand with entrepreneurial autonomy within the framework of the Volkswagen Group will be of primary importance. The employee representatives look forward to working with Dollner and feel optimistic about the future of the company.”

Dollner holds a degree in mechanical engineering. He joined Volkswagen as a Ph.D. candidate in 1993 and subsequently served in a number of management roles at Porsche, including as head of Concept Development and head of the Panamera Series. Since 2021, he has overseen the Volkswagen Group’s Product and Group Strategy and the General Secretariat.

“I’m honoured and excited to be taking on this new role. Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history. I look forward to shaping the company’s future together with the entire team at Audi,” concluded Dollner.