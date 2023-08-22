scorecardresearch
Gautam Singhania enters automotive customisation business with GS design

Singhania shared his views on the state of affairs in the motorsports industry in India and pointed out that there is need to clean the deep-rooted politics to make it popular in India. 

Written by Nilesh Wadhwa
Updated:
Gautam Singhania

Industrialist Gautam Singhania, Chairman and MD, Raymond Group is a passionate car enthusiast and has a huge collection of super cars.

In a recent development Singhania has announced a foray into vehicle customisation segment under the ‘GS’ (Gautam Singhania) design. The idea is to provide vehicle owners in India with a personalised and customised interior solution, which he says currently lacks in the country. On the other hand, GS design has already got more than 20 orders for customised Innova Crysta and Force Traveller from different customers across the country.

