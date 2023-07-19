Gauss Moto and Liz Motors announce launch of Elevatics AI training platform

Gauss Moto has announced the upcoming launch of its Smart Mobility Course, Elevatics AI, an innovative learning and training platform in collaboration with Liz Motors Mobility. This unique program will cater to learners and professionals alike, aiming to enhance their knowledge and expertise in electric vehicles, connectivity, and autonomous technology.

Scheduled to be available from Mid-August, the course is competitively priced at $2500 (Rs 2 lakh), making it accessible to a wide range of individuals. Additionally, Elevatics AI will also offer scholarships to candidates who have excelled in AI, Machine Learning, Robotics, or other relevant tech fields.

What is Elevatics AI?

Elevatics AI is the brainchild of Vineet Singh, Hugo Boyer and Nishant Idnani. The platform was established as a strategic collaboration between Gauss Moto, a technology company striving to reshape the future of transportation and LizMotors Mobility, a tech start-up focused on the IoT and mobility space, working with a vision of building a connected ecosystem in the transportation sector.

This unique course is exclusively available to a limited number of 100 learners, divided into two cohorts for weekdays and weekends, with each cohort accommodating 50 learners. Spanning over 6 months, the program allows for in-depth learning and skill development. A key highlight is the engaging online live sessions conducted by industry experts, offering learners direct interaction and valuable insights from experienced professionals.

To ensure high-quality participants, there is a thorough screening process based on academic qualifications, work experience, talent, potential, and the willingness to embrace upskilling.

The program will provide deep insights into mobility, including the latest trends and innovations in transportation, electric vehicles, autonomous systems, and connected technologies. Additionally, the program will introduce learners to other emerging technologies such as blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), computer vision, and edge computing, providing them with a holistic understanding of the technological landscape.

The program’s faculty members comprise thought leaders and industry experts who will mentor learners throughout their journey. On completion, learners will transform into industry-ready professionals, set to take over leadership roles and drive innovation in the dynamically-evolving tech industry.

Around 10% of deserving candidates will be absorbed by the parent companies and their partners, offering them the opportunity to work on cutting-edge industry projects.

Vineet Singh Co-Founder of Gauss Moto said, “Developing Elevatics AI was an initiative to bring global-quality training and learning experiences to India. The country has successfully emerged as a global tech hub. However, the talent-skill gap is significant.”

He added, “We realized that in today’s rapidly evolving digital world, it’s essential to stay ahead of the curve and pioneer cutting-edge advancements. Aiming to work in this direction and initiate the change, we conceptualized Elevatics AI and decided to design the country’s first and disruptive Smart Mobility course.”

Sharing about the course, he further adds, “Our program is designed to equip learners with the skills, knowledge, and strategic mindset needed to excel in the dynamic world of technology. The hands-on learning will empower them to tackle real-world challenges and provide them with effective strategies to seize the relevant opportunities.”