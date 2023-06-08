Flash Electronics appoints Rajnish Diwan as CEO

Pune-based Flash Electronics, a leading electronic component supplier has appointed Rajnish Diwan as the new CEO.

This decision the company says is aligned with the strategy to accelerate its growth trajectory, foster innovation, and reinforce its position as a preferred automotive component manufacturer in the industry.

Diwan has over 38 years of comprehensive experience and has proficiency in strategy, business restructuring, and performance transformation has enhanced the operations of his previous companies.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the strategic direction of Flash operations in India for the new automotive business trends, i.e., connected, autonomous, shared, and electrified mobility solutions. He will be developing & nurturing strategic associations to expand into the new business sectors.

Moreover, he will also manage the overall operations of the company, drive innovation, and nurture key relationships with customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

Sanjeev Vasdev, MD, Flash Electronics said, “The automotive industry is in a disruptive phase that necessitates changes in product and process technologies. Flash is at an exciting juncture in its trajectory, and with Diwan, we look forward to shaping the future of the auto component manufacturing industry.”

“I am eagerly looking to take forward Flash’s core values, develop new age businesses, build competitiveness, and contribute towards the company’s growth along with business sustainability,” said Diwan.

Prior to joining Flash, Diwan was an integral part of Denso Corporation. He was one of the initial members to establish and expand Denso’s business in India. He has also worked with prominent brand like Eicher earlier in his automotive career.