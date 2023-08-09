FADA urges Nitin Gadkari to reduce GST on entry-level two-wheelers to 18%

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) recently met the Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari, to discuss pressing matters concerning India’s auto retail sector.

A pivotal aspect of the discussion was FADA’s submission of a request letter to the Minister, urging reduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on entry-level two-wheelers, predominantly within the 100-125 cc segment from 28 percent to 18 percent.

The retail body also took the opportunity to invite Gadkari as the Chief Guest for the upcoming 5th Auto Retail Conclave scheduled on September 14, 2023 at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

L-R: Saharsha Damani, CEO, FADA; Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA and Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways.

The theme for this year is on ‘Collaborate – Accelerate – Celebrate,’ which FADA says reflects the essential tenets for the resurgence and thriving of the auto sector. Collaboration emphasises the industry’s commitment to forging alliances that strengthen the ecosystem; acceleration embodies the rapid changes and advancements required to meet global standards; and celebrate captures the achievements and milestones reached by the fraternity.

Entry-level two-wheeler sales down over 20%

Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA said, “To propel India towards becoming a $47 trillion economy by 2047, every segment of our automobile industry must function at its zenith. With two-wheelers accounting for over 75 percent of the volume and more than 70 percent of this stemming from the entry-level category, it’s imperative to address the over 20 percent decline we’ve observed since pre-Covid times. Reducing the GST from 28 percent to 18 percent for entry-level two-wheelers is more than just an economic strategy; it’s about empowering the common man and boosting rural mobility.”

While several categories within the auto sector have displayed commendable recovery post the Covid-19 pandemic, the entry-level two-wheeler sector remains notably affected. FADA believes that a GST revision would significantly alleviate the burden on potential buyers, especially in rural India, and catalyse the resurgence of this vital industry segment.