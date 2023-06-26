EV startup Enigma to hire 50 employees this year

Enigma, an EV manufacturer from Madhya Pradesh has announced plans to expand its team size by hiring an additional 50 employees this year. With a current employee count of 24, the company plans to have a total of 74 talented professionals.

Enigma’s hiring plans extend beyond the standard roles, as they are actively seeking to hire professionals at the CXO level. The positions of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) will play pivotal roles in shaping Enigma’s brand identity, market positioning, and strategic direction.

These key appointments will bring valuable expertise to the team and strengthen Enigma’s leadership. To ensure a wide talent pool and diverse perspectives, Enigma will be hiring in multiple locations.

Commenting on the hiring drive, Anmol Bohre, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Enigma stated “With our hiring drive and the addition of CXO-level positions, we are poised to elevate Enigma’s position as a leader in the electric mobility industry. We are excited to welcome new team members who will help us accelerate our growth and bring our attractive, affordable electric models to the roads of India.”

Enigma’s expansion plans encompass all verticals of the company. The new hires will contribute to various departments, including engineering, design, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and customer support. By assembling a talented workforce, Enigma aims to enhance its ability to deliver reliable and affordable electric models to the market.

The current hiring drive follows the addition of four employees in the last quarter. In line with Enigma’s growth strategy, the company has not terminated any employees in the last six months.