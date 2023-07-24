Erisha E Mobility partners Lakshmi India Finance for EV retail loans

Erisha E Mobility and Lakshmi India Finance have signed an MoU to provide loan facilities to potential electric three-wheeler customers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sudhir Rana, MD of Erisha E Mobility and Kuldeep Singh Sikarwar, Chief Business Officer of Lakshmi India Finance. Also present were Erisha Company’s Group President, Munish Kumar, Executive Director, Parminder Singh Baweja, Zonal Head, Ravindra Singh Khaneja, and Retail Finance Head, Naresh Thakur.

Making e-three-wheelers accessible

Khaneja said that the move will enable the company to provide better financial solutions to customers, thereby creating improved earning opportunities. He said that the company’s electric three-wheelers in the L5 category are equipped with a 200 amps lithium-ion battery and a 10.5 kW motor, making them highly versatile for various loading tasks. The e-three-wheeler can be had for both haulage and passenger transportation, features a two-speed gearbox, and a lifting capacity of approximately 700kg, and comes with a 39-month warranty.

Currently, Lakshmi India Finance has 93 branches in Rajasthan, and provides loans on all types of vehicles and is among the top 4 preferred financiers in the region.