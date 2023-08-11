Endurance Tech makes smart gains on electrification push, profit grows by 58 percent in Q1 FY2024

Tier 1 supplier Endurance Technologies has announced its financial result for Q1 FY2024 with revenue of Rs 2,467 crore, up 16 percent as compared to Rs 2,118 crore a year ago. The EBITDA came at Rs 338 crore with margin of 13.7 percent as compared to Rs 244 crore with a margin of 11.5 percent a year ago.

The net profit grew Rs 163.5 crore as compared to Rs 103 crore a year ago, registering a growth of 58 percent. The growth can be attributed to order wins from both existing customers as well as a robust new order book from the EV space. In fact, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is the latest customer for Endurance Technologies in the electric vehicle space joining the likes of Bajaj Auto, Ampere, Hero Electric, Okinawa, Mahindra Electric, Bounce and Ather Energy.

In Q1 FY2024, the company invested Rs 72 crore in CAPEX for capacity addition in brake assemblies, aluminium alloy wheels, aluminium casting and machining, suspensions, and BMS line in India. While around Rs 90 crore (10.1 million euros) was invested in European operations for solar panels and production capacity expansion to cater to new orders from customers including Volkswagen group (including Porsche and Audi) and Stellantis.

Anurang Jain, MD, Endurance Technologies said: “Two-wheeler sales volumes for Indian OEMs have recorded a marginal YoY growth of 1.2 percent in Q1FY24, based on 9.2 percent growth in scooter volumes and 1.6 percent de-growth in motorcycle volumes. Growth in three-wheeler volumes stood at 25.5 percent, while passenger cars grew 7.2 percent. Endurance standalone revenues for Q1FY24 rose 13.3 percent compared to Q1 of the last year. In Europe, average energy prices softened compared to the preceding quarter, but remained significantly higher than the long-term average prior to 2021. New car registration numbers for the EU grew 17.9 percent YoY.”

“While most countries in the EU reported double-digit growth, the growth was not even across major OEMs. Certain key customers of our company reported low/mid-single digit growth. In this backdrop, our Q1 sales in Europe in Euro terms grew 12.6 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The Indian two-wheeler market is at an interesting juncture. In the scooter market, EVs are expected to soon take a lead over ICE, despite the recent setback to volumes post the reduction in government subsidies. All traditional products of our company, barring clutches, are required in EVs. Moreover, Battery Management System (BMS), where Maxwell is a key player, forms a key part of the overall electric vehicle cost.”

“In the last month, we increased our shareholding in Maxwell from 51 percent to 56 percent, and the same will be increased to 100 percent in the next 4 years. Leading 2W OEMs have taken cognisance of the growing aspirations and spending ability of riding enthusiasts, and have launched new premium motorcycle models. We have won orders to supply key components to certain vehicles in this category. In the country, there are a large number of households that have experienced some economic progress and now aspire to own a vehicle. This section of our population also recognises that quick personal mobility assists them in their work and productivity. This bodes well for two-wheelers at lower price points and for the aftermarket. Endurance will continue to play a key role in these markets as well,” he concluded.