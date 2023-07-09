Employing technology to make us safer drivers

By Sreekanth Annapureddy

The issue of road accidents and their devastating impact on lives remains a global concern, with 1.3 million fatalities and injuries to tens of millions of people occurring each year because of these incidents. Not only do these crashes cause immense personal loss, but they also place a significant burden on economies and healthcare systems worldwide. To address this problem effectively, it is crucial to comprehend the causes and consequences of road accidents and develop strategies that prioritise safety, aiming to reduce the alarmingly high number of casualties.

While policies and collaborative initiatives such as Vision-Zero play a role in achieving this goal, the advancement of vision-based technologies and big data holds promise for decreasing the frequency of road accidents. Cutting-edge technologies allow the gathering of valuable information through smart dash cams equipped with sensors like accelerometers or gyrometers. This data includes video footage as well as information on vehicle acceleration, deceleration, and driver inputs regarding throttle, brakes, and steering wheel usage. A meticulous analysis of this data can enhance driver and vehicle safety.

However, the raw data collected from these sources lacks meaningful insights. This is where analytics comes into play, as it enables the identification of patterns that can serve as a basis for implementing interventions. With the aid of specifically designed algorithms, these patterns can be deciphered to highlight potential hazards on the road, accident-prone areas, and alert drivers about unsafe driving habits or actions.

These processes require substantial computing power, and the traditional method of uploading the data to the cloud for processing and relaying remedial feedback to the vehicle is time-consuming. This time delay makes it almost impossible to prevent potential accidents or warn drivers of an impending collision before it occurs. To address this challenge and to make it almost real-time, edge computing becomes critical where the processing happens within the vehicle.

Edge Computing Saves Time Where It Matters the Most

The enormous strides that microchip technology has made in recent years now make it possible to compute and run comprehensive analytical tools within the device (such as a dashboard-mounted camera) itself. This significantly reduces the latency between data acquisition, analysis, and output, and thereby facilitates real-time interventions. Thus, edge computing enables these safety devices to warn drivers of potential accidents and unsafe driving actions as they are carried out in real-time.

These systems can detect important aspects like driver drowsiness, lane departure, and breaking signals in real-time and warn the drivers through an audio alarm which is known to reduce the possibility of accidents by up to 90%. This data also helps fleet owners to identify the problem areas with their drivers which would help them take corrective action in the form of training programs, incentivise safe driving habits, etc.

Data, along with technologies like machine learning, computer vision, and artificial intelligence (AI) will play a leading role in creating safer roads for the future. Across the world, governments are relying increasingly on data to design safer roadways and smarter infrastructure.

The analysis of this data can facilitate improvement in various ancillary sectors as well. For example, the video footage captured through computer vision-enabled systems can fast-track accident claims for insurance and could help government agencies investigate the root cause more efficiently which could lead to improvement in infrastructure designs. In addition, vehicle manufacturers can use crash data to evaluate their products and improve upon them to reduce casualties in future accidents.

Artificial Intelligence can improve road safety

The automotive industry can leverage predictive data analysis using vast datasets to significantly impact road safety. These tools possess the ability to swiftly create tailored programs, allowing stakeholders to enhance driving practices and address challenges such as substandard road conditions and infrastructure issues.

These analytical tools can be integrated directly into vehicles, working in conjunction with machine learning to analyse information from the vehicle’s sensors. For instance, if the sensors detect a truck decelerating ahead, the data analysis tool will assess whether the distance between the vehicles permits maintaining the current speed or necessitates braking (or alert the driver with an audible alarm) to prevent a potential rear-end collision.

Connected technologies is the future

Today’s connected cars rely on the judicious analysis of data that is relayed to them from within the automobiles themselves, along with communication from other vehicles and the surrounding infrastructure. Vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity, bolstered by recent developments like 5G connectivity, will boost the efficacies of these technologies and help improve road safety significantly. Before 5G connectivity can be proliferated across the country, decentralised mesh networks can be employed to enable vehicles within a particular zone to connect with each other and prevent tailgating, late braking, and collisions.

As the world moves closer toward autonomous vehicles, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), government agencies, and technology providers are coming together by leveraging technology to make safer vehicles for safer roads. This is done through communication between vehicles and roads, data acquisition, smart analysis, and timely pre-emptive action. Besides reducing the loss of lives and damage to property, safer roads will also help decrease carbon emissions by encouraging more people to get out of their vehicles and get on to cleaner modes of transportation like bicycling.

The author is Senior Vice President of Engineering – ML and Analytics at Netradyne.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.