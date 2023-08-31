Eicher Trucks and Buses extends relationships with Safexpress, delivers India’s first 5.5-tonne electric truck

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a business division of VE Commercial Vehicles has further deepened its relationship with Safexpress, one of India’s largest logistics and supply chain organisation, offering express distribution, 3PL, and consulting services to more than 5,000 customers across the country.

L-R: Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV handing out the Eicher Pro 2055 EV to Pawan Jain, Founder & Chairman, Safexpress.

At a ceremony marking the occasion, Safexpress received the 100th Eicher truck joining its fleet during the current fiscal year. On the other hand, the OEM also delivered India’s first 5.5-tonne electric truck, the Eicher Pro 2055 EV to Safexpress. This move underlines Eicher Trucks and Buses’ commitment to working with customers to reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation, aligned with the government’s Net-Zero vision.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VECV said, “Today, we are celebrating our association by marking the delivery of Safeexpress’ 100th Eicher truck for this fiscal year, and the introduction of India’s first 5.5-tonne GVW electric truck, the Eicher Pro 2055 EV.”

Pawan Jain, Founder & Chairman, Safexpress said, “By embracing electric mobility solutions, we aim to set industry benchmarks for sustainable transportation. This partnership signifies our resilience in adapting to evolving transportation needs and global environmental imperatives.”

The Eicher Pro 2055 EV is built on Eicher’s established electric vehicle technology already in use in intra-city bus applications. The truck has a deck length of 12-feet and is equipped with two fully built container solutions. Fast and slow charging options will be provided to meet the needs of specific applications. The service solution also factors in the availability of charging infrastructure, operational requirements, charging time constraints, battery capacity, and overall energy management strategies of the fleet. The truck will come equipped with Eicher’s advanced telematics solution and will be enabled by the My Eicher services.