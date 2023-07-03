Eicher delivers first batch of 13.5-metre AC buses to Vijayanand Travels

Eicher Trucks & Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles has delivered the first set of vehicles against an order of 50 Eicher Intercity 13.5m AC sleeper buses to Vijayanand Travels, a leading bus service provider in India.

The Eicher Intercity 13.5m AC sleeper buses will form the latest addition to VTPL’s extensive fleet. These buses are a combination of the body-building of VECV’s Hosakote factory and full-spec Eicher 13.5m full-air suspension bus chassis. The bus allows passengers to get personalised features such as individual headboards, well-lit saloons with LED lighting, reading lights, individual AC vents for optimal climate control, side guards for added safety, convenient upper deck access ladders, USB chargers, mobile holders, ample storage racks, dedicated footwear space, and large side windows that offer panoramic views of the surroundings.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV said, “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Vijayanand Travels with this delivery of Eicher Intercity sleeper buses. VECV remains dedicated to offering secure, reliable, and premium transportation options, and our association with VTPL represents our commitment to achieving this goal.”

Akash Passey, President – Bus Division, VE Commercial Vehicles added, “The delivery of Eicher Intercity sleeper buses to VTPL aligns perfectly with changing market dynamics, wherein passengers seek enhanced comfort and safety. VTPL has been a valuable partner for VECV, and we are proud to contribute to their success by delivering top-of-the-line buses. VECV through Volvo and Eicher brands, proudly stands as India’s only OEM to manufacture sleeper buses, further exemplifying our commitment to innovation and shaping the future of the bus industry. “

Shiva Sankeshwar, MD, Vijayanand Travels said, “We are thrilled to partner with VECV for the delivery of Eicher Intercity sleeper buses. The Eicher Intercity sleeper buses provide exceptional comfort, safety, and convenience for our passengers, elevating their travel experience. This collaboration reinforces our position as a market leader in the private passenger travel industry and enhances our ability to serve our customers across various routes and destinations. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with VECV.”