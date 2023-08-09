Eicher, Amazon to introduce 1,000 e-trucks in India for middle and last-mile delivery

Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), has collaborated with e-marketplace major Amazon to enable electrification for its middle- and last-mile delivery operations in India.

The collaboration aims to introduce up to 1,000 zero-emission electric trucks across various payload categories into Amazon’s delivery operations over the next 5-years, deployed through Amazon’s transport service partners.

As a first step in the collaboration, Amazon will progressively deploy 50 Eicher electric trucks in major hubs like Delhi, Manesar, and Gurugram over the coming months. The electric trucks feature advanced digital capabilities that will be built on Eicher’s electric vehicle platform already in operation in bus applications.

The e-trucks with deck lengths ranging from approximately 8-feet to 24-feet will come equipped with customised cargo stacking configurations. It will feature fast and slow charging options to meet the needs of specific operations. The service solution also factors in availability of charging infrastructure, operational requirements, charging time constraints, battery capacity, and overall energy management strategies of the fleet.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VECV said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Amazon for deploying electric trucks for Amazon’s e-commerce deliveries in India. In line with the government of India’s net-zero 2070 targets, the partnership reflects our commitment to promoting smart and sustainable solutions for a zero-emission transport ecosystem.”

Abhinav Singh, VP of Customer Fulfilment, Amazon Transportation Services, Global Specialty Fulfilment, and Supply Chain at Amazon India said “We are proud to work with key partners to lead the way in the electrification of a wide range of vehicles within our delivery operations. At this scale, there is no established playbook for fleet transformation, but we are making progress through collaborations like this one to transform our network. We remain committed and are well on our way to integrate 10,000 EVs into our delivery fleet in India by 2025.”

Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha, Adviser, NITI Aayog said, “The collaboration between Amazon and VECV marks a significant milestone in the collective effort to decarbonise freight transportation, heralding a pivotal step in advancing electric mobility in India. As an integral part of our e-FAST program, this partnership promises to yield invaluable insights for the broader electric mobility sector in the country. By embracing such initiatives, we pave the way for a sustainable and environmentally conscious future.”

Currently, Amazon has successfully deployed EVs in its delivery fleet through delivery service partners across more than 400 cities in India.