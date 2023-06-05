Ecofy partners Piaggio Vehicles to provide financing on electric three-wheeler range

Ecofy, a green-only NBFC has partnered Piaggio Vehicles (PVPL) a leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles to provide financial assistance to individuals and corporations on electric three-wheelers (passenger and cargo range).

The company says it will provide offers like zero processing fees for the first 50 vehicles disbursed, while Piaggio Vehicles will leverage Ecofy’s user-friendly and fully digital financing solutions to deliver 800 vehicles in the current financial year.

The collaboration will also offer preferential lending to women entrepreneurs and also aims to attract the large captive buyer segment that buys electric three-wheelers in volumes for last-mile delivery.

Rajashree Nambiar, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Ecofy said, “With electric three-wheelers already surpassing 50 percent market penetration and projected to reach 75 percent by 2030, we are excited to collaborate with Piaggio Vehicles to expedite their adoption. Our partnership aims to offer customised products and a seamless customer experience tailored to the distinct requirements of our valued customers.”

Ecofy says it is on a mission to bridge the gap in the availability of climate finance pools to last-mile consumers. It offers eco-financing by providing small loans and bundled product offerings to environmentally conscious individuals and small businesses. These offerings include leases, buyback guarantees, extended warranties, annual maintenance contracts, and green credits. With access to an appealing liability pool comprising of low-cost global climate dedicated funds, green asset pools, and green bonds, the company strives to be a central figure in the green ecosystem.