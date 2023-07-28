e-Sprinto collaborates with AutoEVmart to expedite EV sales

e-Sprinto has announced its partnership with AutoEVmart, EV retail store by Greaves Retail. The partnership aims to accelerate the sales and distribution of e-Sprinto’s range of electric vehicles (EVs) across India through AutoEVmart’s retail network.

e-Sprinto will make its entire product lineup available, including both low-speed and high-speed electric two-wheelers, across 100+ AutoEVmart stores.

Commenting on the partnership, Atul Gupta Co-Founder & Director, e-Sprinto said, “We are thrilled to expand the horizons of e-mobility in India with our partnership with AutoEVmart. This collaboration opens exciting new avenues to introduce our diverse product portfolio to a larger customer base, bringing the joy of eco-friendly commuting to people from all walks of life.”

“We would like to welcome the e-Sprinto family to AutoEVmart. By offering e-Sprinto’s impressive range of electric two-wheelers through our extensive retail network, we are empowering customers with a diverse selection of cutting-edge EVs to choose from. It is an opportunity for us to accelerate EV adoption and weave the EV growth story for India with various product offerings tailored to suit every customer’s needs and lifestyle,” said Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Greaves Retail.

The collaboration with AutoEVmart encompasses a comprehensive 3S setup – sales, service, and spares. Buyers will have easy access to e-sprinto’s electric two-wheelers along with after-sales support and spare parts.