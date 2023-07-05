scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Despite stiff competition in China from BYD, Tesla stocks continue to growth

Tesla’s rally comes after a 65% loss in 2022, which was the worst annual performance for the stock.

Written by Bloomberg
tesla

BYD and Tesla are competing head to head in China’s electric-vehicle market, but the US EV maker is a clear winner when it comes to stock performances.   

Shares of Tesla have rallied 127% this year in the US as price cuts boosted deliveries and its artificial intelligence potentials triggered frenzied buying. That trumps a 37% gain for BYD in Hong Kong through Tuesday, a still-stellar performance as the Chinese EV leader posted a surge in sales and expanded footprint overseas.  

Tesla’s rally comes after a 65% loss in 2022, which was the worst annual performance for the stock. Its lead this year could narrow on signs of overheating. Shares were in overbought zone again on Monday and the percentage of analysts’ sell rating has climbed to 18.4%, the highest since September. The consensus target price over the next 12 months is 22% below current levels. 

Also Read

In contrast, BYD doesn’t have a single sell recommendation and analysts’ target points to a 30% upside, according to data tracked by Bloomberg. 

“If I were to choose between the two, I would be putting my money on BYD as Tesla’s valuation is way too expensive,” said Dickie Wong, director of research at Kingston Securities Ltd. Tesla trades at 67.4 times forward earnings, compared with 24.8 times for BYD.    

More Stories on
Electric Mobility

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 13:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS