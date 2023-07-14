Delta Electronics appoints Manjula Girish as EV Charging business head

Delta Electronics has announced the appointment of Manjula Girish as the business head for the EV Charging and Photovoltaic Inverter division. She will report directly to Niranjan Nayak, the Managing Director of Delta Electronics India.

With an impressive professional background, Manjula has held leadership positions in renowned companies. At Schneider Electric, she was the Senior General Manager, overseeing commercial end-to-end operations, which was instrumental in driving sales and managing key accounts.

During her tenure at Mouser Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components, Manjula served as a Senior Manager of Sales and Service. Manjula’s career also includes a successful stint as the Group Lead for Inside Sales and Customer Service at UL India, a safety science company. Her expertise in customer relationship management and service delivery played a vital role in enhancing UL India’s market position.

Manjula’s educational qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Bangalore University. She also completed an executive program in Sales and Marketing from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

Commenting on her new role, Manjula said, “I am thrilled to join Delta Electronics and lead the EV charging and Photovoltaic Inverter division. I look forward to working closely with the talented team here and driving innovative solutions that meet our customers’ needs in the ever-evolving energy sector.”

Niranjan Nayak, the Managing Director of Delta Electronics India, said, “We are confident that her strategic vision and customer-centric approach will drive our growth and success. We extend a warm welcome to Manjula Girish as she embarks on this journey with Delta Electronics. Her exceptional leadership skills, industry knowledge, and passion for excellence will undoubtedly make a significant impact on our organization.”