Delta buys TB&C for 142 million euros to strengthen its EV business

Delta Electronics (Delta), a global leading provider of power and thermal management solutions has signed a definitive agreement to purchase, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding, 100% shareholdings of HY&T Investments Holding and its subsidiaries, including TB&C Group, a leading provider of automotive high-voltage hybrid components, from Cooperatief H2 Equity Partners Fund and Te Bokkel Beheer for 142 million euros (Rs 1,248 crore). Following the closing of the transaction, TB&C’s executive management team will continue to lead the organisation.

TB&C, with its operational headquarters in Germany, develops hybrid technologies for mechanical components applied in automotive, industrial, and medical applications. Its customer base includes automotive companies, as well as tier-1 suppliers.

The company says the acquisition will enhance Delta’s EV battery management system (BMS) capabilities by integrating TB&C’s technologies with Delta’s Component Business Group’s automotive component product lines. It will also generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies’ R&D and manufacturing resources to accelerate Delta’s overall EV business expansion.

Ping Cheng, CEO, Delta Electronics said, “The accelerated growth of the global EV market is expected to help Delta’s overall business achieve its two-digit growth target over the next five years. Delta has successfully developed EV powertrain solutions for global major automotive companies, as well as automotive magnetic components, passive components and thermal management solutions. TB&C has remarkable capabilities and rich experience in the high-voltage hybrid components for EVs, which complement Delta’s world-leading power electronics technology. With the addition of TB&C, Delta will be able to expand its EV product portfolio, while the collaboration between both companies will make our EV business scope even more comprehensive.“

Robert van der Weck, CEO, TB&C said, ﻿“E-mobility is also the key strategic segment of our hybrid components and drives our sustainable growth going forward. In our focus areas in e-mobility, Delta’s Component Business Group’s outstanding electronics components have been widely recognised by global automotive companies. We are happy to join Delta and believe the complementarity between Delta and TB&C in technologies will create synergies in developing innovative product offerings with higher added-value for our customers. Moreover, Delta’s capabilities in smart manufacturing and its economic scale will definitively enhance our overall competitiveness.”

Benjamin Lin, President, Delta Electronics India said, “This strategic move reflects our commitment to enhancing our EV-related business and further solidifying our position in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle industry. With this acquisition, we aim to leverage TB&C’s expertise and cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and deliver exceptional solutions for our customers.”

Gert Jan van der Hoeven, Managing Partner of H2 Equity Partners added: “We are very proud of the transformation that has been accomplished under the leadership of management from a roof mechanism producer to a leading Tier 1 e-mobility connectivity solutions provider.”

TB&C has R&D and sales teams as well as manufacturing facilities in its operational headquarters in Germany. In addition, it has manufacturing bases in Mexico and Romania. Its product portfolio includes hybrid components with core competence including outsert technology, insert technology, over moulding, and multi-component injection moulding.