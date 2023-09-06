Delhi Transport Corporation inducts 400 Tata Starbus EV

Tata Motors, one of India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers has supplied 400 Starbus electric buses to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), via its subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions. This is part of its larger order from DTC to supply, maintain and operate 1,500 low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12-years. With this deployment, Tata Motors says it has achieved a landmark of supplying over 1,000 e-buses across the country.

The fleet of 400 e-buses was inducted and flagged off jointly by Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, on September 5, 2023. Other dignitaries present on this occasion included Kailash Gahlot, Minister of Law, Revenue, Transport, Women & Child Development, Information Technology and Administrative Reform, Government of Delhi; Naresh Kumar, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi; Ashish Kundra, Commissioner-cum-Principal Secretary (Transport) Government of Delhi and Shilpa Shinde, IAS, Managing Director, DTC.

Shilpa Shinde said, “This addition of 400 electric buses will make mass mobility safer, smarter and greener across the National Capital Territory. In addition to providing ready access, more comfort and greater convenience to commuters, these next-gen buses will also contribute in our collective efforts to improve the city’s air quality.”

Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, TML CV Mobility Solutions said, “We are delighted to partner with DTC in its visionary and progressive approach to make mass mobility green noiseless and emission-free. The induction of these 400 e-buses further deepens our decade long relationship with DTC. We have setup state-of-the-art enabling ecosystems at select depots across National Capital Territory of Delhi to charge, maintain and seamlessly operate the e-bus fleet. We look forward to strengthening our association with DTC by supplying 1100 more e-buses to DTC in a phase wise manner to fulfil the aspiration of making public transport in Delhi clean, sustainable, safe, comfortable, convenient and energy efficient.”

The Tata Starbus e-bus is equipped with electronic stability control, electronic brake distribution, air suspension, Intelligent Transport System (ITS), panic button among other advanced features.