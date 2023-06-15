Continental launches UltraContact tyre range made of upto 65% renewable materials

Continental has launched what it claims is its most sustainable series tyre to date – the UltraContact NXT. The tyre uses up to 65 percent renewable, recycled and mass balance certified materials, which it says combines a remarkably high share of sustainable materials with maximum safety and performance.

The German company claims to be the first manufacturer to launch a tyre with both a high share of sustainable materials and maximum EU tire-label performance in volume production. All 19 sizes available will carry the highest possible rating (A) of the EU tire label in rolling resistance, wet braking, and exterior noise. The UltraContact NXT will be available for tyre dealers in Europe this July.

Ferdinand Hoyos, Head of Continental’s Business Area Replacement Tires EMEA said, “This development represents a significant leap forward and demonstrates our technological leadership as well as our strong commitment to both sustainability and safety. With its impressive performance, the UltraContact NXT pushes sustainability to the NXT level.”

Depending on the tyre size, the UltraContact NXT is made from up to 65 percent renewable, recycled and mass balance certified materials. Renewable materials stand up to 32 percent. The proportion of recyclable materials is up to 5 percent. Furthermore, Continental says it has sourced an amount of up to 28 percent ISCC PLUS mass balance approach certified materials from bio, bio-circular and/or circular feedstock.

The renewable materials account for up to 32 percent of the UltraContact NXT. This includes resins based on residual materials from the paper and wood industries. Used in tyres, resins allow highly flexible compounds to improve the material’s grip. The Ultra Contact NXT contains silicate from the ash of rice husks. Rice husks are an agricultural waste product which may be processed into silica through a new, less energy consuming process. It helps to optimise characteristics such as grip, rolling resistance and tyre life. As in every tyre, natural rubber is a key material of the UltraContact NXT. It remains indispensable as it ensures the highest tyre performance properties because of its elevated level of strength and durability.

The special logo ‘contains recycled materials’ on the sidewall of the UltraContact NXT underlines the use of recycled materials in this tyre line. The share of recycled material stands at up to five percent. It includes recycled rubber material, which comes from mechanically processed end-of-life tyres. In addition, Continental is using recycled steel in the UltraContact NXT. The already presented innovative ContiRe.Tex technology has also been adopted for the UltraContact NXT. It generates high-performance polyester fibres used to reinforce the tyre carcass through recycling PET bottles, which otherwise would have ended up in incinerators or landfills. With the ContiRe.Tex technology, Continental has developed a more energy-efficient and eco-friendly alternative that allows it to recycle between 9 and 15 plastic bottles for each tyre, depending on the size. Continental is aiming for fully circular operations in its tyre production by 2050 at the latest.

By 2030 the tyre manufacturer aims to have over 40 percent renewable and recycled content in its tyres. Continental says it will continue its drive towards 100 percent sustainable materials in all its tyre products by 2050 the latest.

The UltraContact NXT is designed for both electric and combustion engines.