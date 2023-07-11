Constructing Contemporary Vehicles: Global Design Ethics and Increasingly Design-Literate Indian Consumers

By: Mr. Martin M. Uhlarik, Head of Global Design, Tata Motors

Amidst what is an ever-changing automotive landscape ripe with possibilities, India is hurtling towards a new, unprecedented era of mobility. Like everything else involved in the building of a car that speaks to today’s customers, its design too, is changing – however, at its core, fundamental ideas remain. A vehicle with a good design is innovative, useful, and beautiful, but most importantly, is understandable.

With clean mobility and emerging technological innovations becoming key pillars for futuristic mobility, design too is evolving to accommodate a modern, simple, and inspiring ethos. India is at the cusp of a pivotal moment in mobility, especially for customers who are not only aware but well-versed in understanding what they want out of a car.

Bearing all these key trends in mind, we must also remember that Indian customers are more design literate today than ever and are well at par with these trends. They have a conscious outlook and keen eye for detail and recognize good design elements in their vehicles. It is a great time for us within the industry then, to look at some emerging design concepts that are becoming prominent, globally and within India. These concepts will play a vital role in influencing the upcoming design languages over the years. As automakers, we must make the best of these passions.

Broad strokes: Brands, mobility, and customer experience

Every car that is conceptualized represents a particular lifestyle and the relationship that the customer shares with the brand. The ideas that inform the brand philosophy are conveyed through every product, and together, the design of these products work actively to establish this relationship between the customer and the brand. Every product within the brand’s portfolio ultimately comes together, like pieces in a jigsaw puzzle, to convey a brand philosophy.

On an even broader level, a car’s design also conveys changing perceptions of mobility. Once, vehicles were luxury purchases. Today, they are accessible and an essential component of your day and life. The car’s ecosystem thus, must be designed such that it ties into the rest of your lifestyle. Mobility today is seamless and sophisticated, and mobility design, therefore, is intricate urban architecture. It is no longer about simply laying down the skeleton of a mechanical car that takes you from point A to B.

Finally deriving from both these ideas is the centrality of customer experience. As progressive creators, we are no longer designing the product, we are designing the experience. The design of a car embodies and delivers the aspirational experience customers expect—one that is serene and smooth for everyone, including the passenger, the driver, and even the bystander on the road. Car design today incorporates and alters the way the user interacts with the car as well as the landscape.

The sustainability mantra: Electric vehicles, economic designs

The industry-wide shift towards electric mobility and clean, emission-free vehicles is also definitely impacting design. One must reimagine what vehicles with alternative powertrains would look like. This must be in line with the needs of the customers. As mentioned before, the best design is one that creates a stimulation within the customer as well as makes them comfortable. Even beyond electrification, sustainability as an ethic is something that is closely shaping the contours of vehicles.

Given the need for us to become more mindful of the kind of environmental impact we make, leading manufacturers are making incremental changes to transition to a sustainable form of design and its ethos is opening up a world of possibilities for designers.

In tandem with today’s design ethics, the design of the future will be simple but sophisticated, minimal but emotional, and constructed mindfully to suit the taste of a whole new generation of customers. Afterall, the best and most attractive designs are always the simplest.

