Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation discusses strategies for clean energy transition

The 14th Clean Energy Ministerial and 8th Mission Innovation meeting on day two, July 20, 2023, emphasised critical matters concerning strategies for clean energy transition.

The session “Accelerating Regional and Global Energy Interconnection to Meet the Global Clean Energy Deployment and Climate Goals” focused on the importance of energy services for economic and social development, emphasizing the need to establish an interconnected clean energy network across borders.

This interconnected system can lead to widespread sustainability and reduced costs, facilitating rapid clean energy development and helping achieve net-zero carbon emissions through energy transition.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations were recognized to be crucial in establishing the complex interconnected system capable of managing variable energy sources and identifying energy consumption patterns.

Organized by COP28 UAE Presidency and UNEP-led Cool Coalition, this side-event brought together government, private sector, and philanthropies to showcase what is needed to accelerate sustainable cooling for a just and equitable energy transition.

The discussions focused on the Green Powered Future Mission (GPFM), aiming to integrate 100% variable renewable energy worldwide while ensuring affordability, flexibility, and resilience. Objectives include reliable renewable energy, system flexibility, and digitalization for integration. International collaboration, data sharing and funding for innovation are key to the mission’s success.

The GPFM Toolbox facilitates data exchange and viable solutions for sustainability. Continental cooperation and monitoring of decarbonisation targets are vital for effectiveness. GPFM aims for a faster, impactful sustainability approach through comprehensive collaboration.

Passionate calls to action resonated with attendees, encouraging proactive measures to foster inclusive environments and support women and youth in their career growth.

The event celebrated the 5-year anniversary of the Equal by 30 campaigns and unveiled the eagerly awaited Equal by 30 self-assessment tool, aiding signatories in tracking their journey to close the gender gap by 2030.

The Technology Showcase being organized at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa has captivated school students, promoting electric mobility awareness.