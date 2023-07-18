Charge+Zone, has announced the launch of ChargeCloud, a network operating software solution for EV charging station management systems. With ChargeCloud, charging station operators can unlock unrivalled potential, supercharge revenue, and maximise charger utilisation effortlessly.

ChargeCloud offers a wide array of powerful software services that instantly connect chargers to Charge+Zone’s robust Charging Station Management System (CMS). For a nominal subscription fee of just Rs 499 per charger per month, charging station operators gain access to a suite of features designed to revolutionise their revenue streams.

Charge+Zone launches ChargeCloud: Homegrown charging infrastructure

The smart software solution manages charging sessions, increases charger utilisation, and provides real-time data insights to assist users in making informed decisions for peak performance from their charging infrastructure.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO of Charge+Zone said, “We are proud to deliver ChargeCloud, which is a state-of-the-art software solution for the EV charging industry that not only streamlines charging sessions and maximises charger utilisation but also provides real-time data insights for informed decision-making.

He further added, “ChargeCloud represents a significant breakthrough in the EV charging industry, allowing charging station operators to fully leverage this advanced software. At CHARGE+ZONE, our mission extends beyond providing innovative solutions. We are dedicated to creating a greener planet and fostering a sustainable future for all.”

Compatibility is a key feature of ChargeCloud, enabled through the ChargeCloud mobile application. This interoperability enhances the charging network, empowering charging station owners to capture a vast customer base and guarantee compatibility with a wide range of EVs from various car manufacturers, thus providing seamless services to drivers and owners.

Besides, ChargeCloud has introduced a dedicated team of experts responsible for seamless operation and maintenance (O&M) of chargers known as ChargeMasters.

Ravindra Mohan, Director (Strategy & Business) of Charge+Zone said, “With the introduction of ChargeCloud we are ushering in a new era of electric vehicle charging that is smarter, more efficient, and highly scalable. We are excited about the possibilities it holds for the future of electric mobility and are committed to driving its widespread adoption.”

He further revealed that by offering a smarter and more efficient homegrown charging infrastructure, Charge+Zone aims to make their experience at charging stations hassle-free and a pleasant one. Thus, we are actively contributing to building a sustainable transportation ecosystem.

An early mover in the EV space, Charge+Zone has positioned itself among various OEMs/eMobility/Locational partnerships including Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, AshokLeyland, VolvoEicher, Tata Motors, Marriott, Hyatt, Fortune, Landmark Group who are India’s credible players and front-runners in the EV eco-system market.

As of March 2023, Charge+Zone has more than 3,200+ charging points across more than 1,600 EV charging stations in operations or construction in 37 Indian cities and has covered more than 10,000 kms of highways and aims to reach one million charging points by 2030.

Charge+Zone has stated that it will increasingly integrate solar and wind power generation for their charging stations wherever feasible per the electricity regulations with respect to each of the state policies.