Chandigarh’s EV rules go against the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, says FADA

The Chandigarh administration has announced that it will stop registering ICE two-wheelers by July and four-wheelers by December with the end of respective fiscal year targets. The official announcement came last Friday, which discourages the use of ICE vehicles under the Electric Vehicle Policy 2022.

When the EV policy was introduced in 2022, it had a target to reduce 10 percent of four-wheelers and 35 percent of two-wheelers in the first year, and for the second year, the plan is to reduce 20 percent of four-wheelers and 70 percent of two-wheelers.

For the current year, 6,202 two-wheelers (ICE) and 22,626 four-wheelers can be registered, and from April till Friday, 4,032 two-wheelers and 2,685 four-wheelers have been registered in Chandigarh already. The UT’s administration plans on completely stopping two-wheeler registrations by 2024 and gradually cutting down on four-wheeler registrations.

However, the tight targets set by the administration has not gone well with the Federation of Chandigarh Region Automobile Dealers Association. According to them, the UT is forcing customers to buy electric vehicles which will impact around 10,000 people economically.

The federation, in a quote, said, “Over 2,500 people have been employed. Where will they go after July? The rough estimate of inventory is Rs 100 crore, with the average funds required to set up a dealership is Rs 5 crore. They are compelled to close dealerships, and most of the two-wheeler dealers will be bankrupt. Almost 10,000 people will be affected economically.”

Commenting on the same, Manish Singhania, President, FADA, speaking to The Financial Express, said, “The Chandigarh EV Policy which wants to stop registration of fossil fuel vehicles by July for two-wheelers, and December for four-wheelers goes against the Central Motor Vehicle Rules & basic right of an individual. Even from a practical point of view, the notification only creates issues for the vehicle dealerships in Chandigarh.”

He added, “People can easily buy a two or four-wheeler from other neighbouring states and then bring it to Chandigarh, and there is no way the government will be able to stop or keep a check on the same. We have filed a case against the policy and the matter is pending in Honourable High Court, and we are awaiting the Court’s decision on the same.”

Tightening the number of ICEs that can be registered also brings other issues including the sales of electric vehicles that are unsafe, and possibly a spike in ICE vehicle prices as well. The used car market will also see a hike in prices as customers who do not wish to buy EVs will look at used cars.