Ceat partners Marangoni to expand truck and bus tyre retreading play in India

Ceat, a leading tyre manufacturer has entered into a strategic partnership with Italy’s Marangoni, a leading player in the tyre retreading industry. The collaboration aims to offer innovative and reliable tyre retreading solutions in the Indian market.

The Italian company has over 70 years of expertise in the tyre retreading sector, and has developed a unique Ringtread system, known for its splice-less retreading process, which is claimed to ensure superior performance, exceptional reliability, and extended tyre life.

It has established a network of franchisees in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and upcoming locations in the National Capital Region and Rajasthan. The collaboration is driven by the shared goal of providing customers with a one-stop solution for tyre retreading needs. Ceat will combine its high-quality tyre casings with Marangoni’s advanced retreading technology to experience an optimum solution that offers extended tyre life, superior performance, and cost-effectiveness for customers.

Looking at other markets

The partners aim to expand their franchisee network, ensuring broader access to high-quality, reliable retreads tailored to customers’ specific applications. Depending on the outcome of the initiative, the partners may also reflect on extending the collaboration in other markets too.

Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO of Ceat, said, “Beyond profitability, the partnership also emphasises sustainability by extending tyre life through advanced retreading techniques, making a positive impact on the Transport and Logistics industry’s environmental footprint.”

Saurav Mukherjee, Senior VP, Global Sales and Supply Chain, Ceat said, “Through this collaboration, we plan to offer a one-stop solution for premium commercial tyre customers, providing top-quality products and services to optimise fleet operations while reducing overall costs.”

Matthias Leppert, COO, Marangoni Group said, “This will be an important step to improve the competitiveness of Indian transport companies. Based on this experience Ceat and Marangoni intend to explore common opportunities in other markets too.”

Hemant Kaul, CEO, Marangoni South Asia, said, “In a highly demanding CV tyre market, customer needs can be better met by providing an ideal mix of new tyre, retread and service. Ceat’s customers will now have access to Marangoni’s high-quality retreads while Marangoni’s customers who do not already use a Ceat tyre can be attracted to this unique combination.”