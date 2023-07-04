Ceat opens new truck service hub in Gwalior

Ceat, a leading tyre manufacturer has opened its new Truck Service Hub in Gwalior. This marks the company’s third such facility in Madhya Pradesh and is located at Transport Nagar in Gwalior, which is a key logistical hub in the region.

The new set-up features a tyre display area, customer seating and two truck alignment bays to accommodate multiple trucks simultaneously. It will provide a wide range of services, including mechanised tyre changing, tyre rotation, computerised alignment, and balancing. The centre places significant emphasis on the importance of regular tyre check-ups, highlighting the crucial role of proper wheel alignment and balancing in preventing uneven tyre wear and prolonging the overall life span of the tyres.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted by Saurav Mukherjee, Senior Vice President- Global Sales and Supply Chain, Ceat. This service hub is being launched in association with one of Ceat’s dealers, M P Tyre & Service.

Mukherjee said, “This facility exemplifies Ceat’s unwavering commitment to providing top-notch tyre services to the trucking community. With a dedicated focus on regular tyre check-ups, proper wheel alignment, and balancing, we emphasise the importance of maximising tyre performance, enhancing safety, and extending the overall lifespan of the tyres. We are confident that the advanced technology and unmatched service experience at the Gwalior Truck Service Hub will make a significant difference for truck drivers and fleet operators in Madhya Pradesh and the surrounding regions.”

Chandan Kalra, Owner, M P Tyres and Service, said, “This partnership further solidifies our commitment to delivering top-notch tyre services to our valued customers. This initiative will undoubtedly elevate the overall experience for truck drivers and fleet operators, setting new standards in the industry.”

In the last couple of months, Ceat has inaugurated Truck Service Hubs in various locations at UP, J&K, Gujarat and Maharashtra and will be opening another hub in Karnataka in the near future.