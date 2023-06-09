Ceat, Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department and MSRDC kick-off road safety initiative at Samruddhi Mahamarg

Ceat, a leading tyre manufacturer has collaborated with the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for a highway road safety initiative.

This joint effort aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining tyre condition and proper inflation while traveling on the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. The initiative will be undertaken for three months and would be expanded to include other highways across Maharashtra.

The launch of the road safety initiative saw participation from Vivek Bhimanwar, Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra; Allwyn Vaz, Head of Corporate Affairs, RPG Group; Shrinivas Patki, VP, Plant Operations at Ceat’s Nasik Plant; Sunil Kumar Jha, Chief Customer Service Officer- Global, Ceat and other senior officials from MSRDC and Ceat.

Under the initiative, Ceat will encourage travellers to have their vehicle tyres checked at dedicated kiosks at the starting points of the Samruddhi Mahamarg before embarking on their journey. It will offer the following free-of-cost service for travellers:

Nitrogen Filling – the kiosks will provide nitrogen filling, which helps maintain proper tyre pressure for an extended period, reducing the risk of tyre failure due to under inflation.

Tyre Wear Check – trained technicians will inspect the condition of tyres to identify any signs of wear and tear, ensuring that motorists are aware of their tyre’s health and can take necessary action if required.

Valve Check and Puncture Repair – the kiosks will also offer valve checks and puncture repair services to rectify any issues that may compromise the tyre’s performance and safety.

To conveniently cater to travellers, these kiosks have been strategically placed at the Shirdi and Nagpur Toll Plazas and are operational from 7am to 11pm, enabling motorists to have their tyres checked and serviced before continuing on their journey, ensuring a safe travel experience.

Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat said, “In response to the alarming rise in accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, we recognised the pressing need to build awareness and implement road safety services. Through our partnership with the esteemed Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department and MSRDC, we have embarked on this activity of promoting responsible driving practices among motorists on the Samruddhi Mahamarg and beyond.”

The tyre maker says it aims to expand and scale up this initiative in the future to ensure the safety of passengers on roads and highways across Maharashtra.