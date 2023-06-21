CASE Construction Equipment elevates Shalabh Chaturvedi as MD for India and SAARC region

CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial has appointed Shalabh Chaturvedi as the new MD for India and the SAARC region, with effect from June 1, 2023.

He has been with CNH Industrial for over a decade, having held a variety of leadership positions across the commercial, industrial and R&D functions within the Construction Equipment segment. In his most recent role he served as the Global Quality & Reliability Director, responsible for current and new product quality, reliability and validation methods, covering all construction equipment manufactured in plants spread across the USA, Brazil, Italy and India.

Chaturvedi has nearly two decades of experience in the Indian construction equipment landscape and exposure to global best practices. He will be responsible for strategic and sustainable expansion of the CASE Construction Equipment brand in the region.

Alexander Markov, VP, CNH Industrial Construction Segment in Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific said, “Shalabh has a proven track record of successfully leading and developing businesses. I am confident that he will bring his extensive experience to bear in his new role, to further expand the CASE Construction Equipment business in India and the SAARC region.”

Shalabh Chaturvedi said, “This is an exciting opportunity to lead a dynamic team and further strengthen CASE’s position in the industry. With the CNH Industrial’s Customer First approach, we aim to provide construction businesses with the best solutions for their applications. I’m very optimistic about the opportunity to leverage our India footprint to achieve Growth Together, not only in the subcontinent but also globally.”

Prior to joining CNH Industrial, Chaturvedi has held various positions at Larsen & Toubro (L&T). An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, he holds an MBA in Strategy and Marketing, and a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering.

A leading player in the Construction Equipment since 1842, CASE has been present in India since 1989. It has consistently remained a market leader in the Vibratory Compactor segment and a leading player in the backhoe loader segment, since inception. The company produces Made-in-India products at its manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh for the domestic and export markets in over 105 countries.