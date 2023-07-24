C4V and Trot Solutions sign MOU to develop green ports in India

US-based company C4V and UAE-based company Trot Solutions signed an MOU to develop green, self-sustainable ports in india. Trot Solutions in collaboration with C4V will create renewable plus storage solutions at ports to meet demand during peak hours. C4V has set up a cell manufacturing Gigafactory in India based on C4V technology.

The MOU signed between both the companies includes innovation and R&D on high-end technologies in the field of green energy and power generation from renewables plus batteries to all port equipment including electrification of small vessels. It also includes the conversion of existing ports into green self-sustainable ports by 2030 in India.

The collaboration will focus on incorporating C4V’s battery technologies solutions into Trot Solutions’ port infrastructure, enabling energy management, reduced emissions, and enhanced environmental sustainability.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kuldeep Gupta, President at C4V said, “India is a key market for C4V enjoying a coastline of 7500 KM where many Seaports still need to be developed and more power will be required which could be delivered via Green Energy + Energy Storage solutions.”

Managing Director Rizwan Ali Trot Solutions commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with C4V to drive green energy adoption in our ports and contribute to the sustainable development of our maritime sector. This partnership will reduce the burden of the grid, enable power in rural areas, and create job opportunities for India.”