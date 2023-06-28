BYD India partners Bajaj Finance to offer retail financing on its EV range

BYD India, a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle company BYD, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bajaj Finance, to provide comprehensive vehicle financing solutions to BYD dealers and customers across India.

The MoU was signed between Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Sr. VP – Electric Passenger Vehicle Business – BYD India and Sidhaant Dadwal, President SME and Auto, Bajaj Finance.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan said, “Our aim in partnering with Bajaj Finance is to offer our esteemed customers and dealers access to a diverse range of financing solutions. We understand the vital role they play in our business, and this new alliance allows us to provide unwavering support to our customer base as well as embarking on a promising journey towards a greener future in the Indian EV market.”

Sidhaant Dadwal added “Electric vehicles have seen a surge in popularity in recent years and BYD has been a major player in this space. Auto financing market has begun to shift with customers expecting hassle-free access to credit. Our frictionless processes combined with our affordability solutions (Flexi loans) will enhance the buying experience for customers.”

Through this partnership, Bajaj Finance will further diversify and strengthen its portfolio within the Indian EV financing market segment.