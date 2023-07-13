Bridgestone India trains over 200 women as mechanics, drivers

Bridgestone India as part of its CSR initiative towards women empowerment has trained over 200 women in Indore to become professional vehicle drivers and mechanics, under Yantrika Program in association with Samaan Society.

As part of the program, 60 women have been trained as two-wheeler mechanics and 149 as drivers. Since June 2023, 10 of these women mechanics are part of ‘Mechanic on Wheels’ service, providing servicing of two-wheelers at people’s homes and emergency roadside repairs as per requirement. The services can be availed by all, within the city of Indore.

A women mechanic demonstrating her skills.

The first batch of these trainees have now become master trainers, and in turn are training other women. Most trainees have been employed in two-wheeler showrooms, service centres and some have even started their own garages.

Sefano Sanchini, MD, Bridgestone India said, “Bridgestone prides itself as a mobility solutions provider as well as a company promoting diversity, equity and inclusivity. Our women empowerment initiatives are well combining our vision and our values. Training women as drivers and mechanics is a great example of it. One of the key pillars of mobility solutions is the development of trained talent. As more women opt for mobility, they look for identifiable support services. Training women in this core and unconventional sector was a result of the need for trained staff, and a reflection of women wanting to work in more mainstream sectors. These initiatives also give them financial independence.”

The training program is spread over three and a half months, which includes imparting driving skills, preventive maintenance and emergency repair. Soft skills training for spoken English, map reading, first aid, self-defence is also imparted. An insight to Women related law, Motor Vehicle Act, Insurance Act is also provided.