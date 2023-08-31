Bridgestone India inducts 93 women apprentices for manufacturing operations

Bridgestone India, as part of an upskilling initiative in manufacturing, has inducted 93 women apprentices at its manufacturing operations in Pune.

These apprentices are being trained to carry out duties on the shopfloor, such as operating machines and in the Quality Assurance department. They have been inducted as per the Government of India’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme and these women employees will work across shifts.

Bridgestone India says it has organised and implemented the services of a full-time female doctor, deployment of female security guards and the provision of crèche facilities. Those working late shifts are also provided separate transport facility.

Apruv Choubey, Chief HRO, Bridgestone India said, “A trained women workforce can be a major contributor to India becoming a global manufacturing hub. Bridgestone is committed to gender equality and is also a signatory to Women’s Empowerment Principles developed in 2010, by UN Women and UN Global Compact. Our initiative of onboarding 93 women apprentices in our manufacturing operations is a recognition of the role that women can play in India’s industrial economy.”

Currently, the company has 517 apprentices under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme working at the 2 plants in Pune and Indore. This is the first time that Bridgestone India has inducted women apprentices in such large numbers.