Bosch to showcase host of hardware and software solutions for mobility at IAA 2023

German technology company Bosch aims to showcase its present and future solutions to power the vehicles of tomorrow. It believes that vehicles are an integral part of today’s digital world. In the future, new functions for connectivity, automation, personalisation, and highly efficient powertrains will increasingly be delivered by software and smart hardware.

It aims to continue to support the industry with its hardware and software products, including its latest fascinating solutions for safe and sustainable mobility at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich.

Some of the key products that the company will showcase will include a range of solutions from interior, exterior, hardware and software.

As one of the top 10 semiconductor manufacturers in the automotive segment, Bosch is continually investing in research and development and in expanding its worldwide semiconductor manufacturing network. Its portfolio includes integrated circuits, MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) sensors, power semiconductors, and power modules. For automakers who define their own electrical/electronic (E/E) vehicle architectures, Bosch offers the ability to precisely tailor the functional scope of semiconductors to this architecture.

Sensors & ADAS

New radar sensors that enable assisted and automated driving functions at SAE Levels 0 to 3. For the 6th generation of these radar sensors, Bosch has incorporated AI. This new generation performs better at measuring distance, high speeds, and angular resolution. The portfolio also incudes rounded off with new camera housings.

Nex-gen vehicle integration platform that enables functional integration across all domains, such as body, motion, and comfort. Over-the-air updates ensure that vehicle software is always kept up-to-date. The ADAS integration platform is a Bosch vehicle computer for the domain of advanced driver assistance systems. This powerful computer can deliver assisted and automated driving functions and parking at SAE Levels 0 to 4.

The cockpit integration platform combines the computing tasks of the infotainment and instrumentation domains in a single computer. Depending on performance and functional safety requirements, additional functions can be integrated into the computer from other domains, such as climate control, connectivity, driver assistance functions, and camera-based applications such as driver and occupant monitoring, surround view, and dashcam recording. The motion integration platform focuses on safety-related application software for the powertrain, chassis, and steering. To complement this portfolio, Bosch offers its zone ECUs, which act as a link between vehicle computers and distributed ECUs, sensors, and actuators.

Electrification

The German company says it is continuing to expand its portfolio of electromobility solutions. For the first time, it will be manufacturing an electric motor and inverter using 800-volt technology. The motor offers improved power and torque density, while the inverter uses silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors that enable it to reach an efficiency of up to 99 percent. In addition, a charger-converter, which combines a charger and a high-voltage DC/DC converter in a single housing, will soon go into production. This solution will save space and cut costs.

Furthermore, it also developing flexible thermal units as pre-integrated solutions. With fewer parts, assembly steps, and cables, these reduce installation space and weight. The thermal management system delivers a pleasant temperature inside the vehicle. The global brushless blower plays an active part in increasing climate comfort in the passenger compartment. Depending on the outside temperature and the vehicle occupants’ requirements, it transports the flow of air into the vehicle interior for cooling or heating.

In addition, the company will also showcase a suite of offering in terms of steer-by-wire systems; electronic stability program (ESP); iBooster and Performance Line SX.

On the software front, video perception; a special middleware as a link between the operating system and individual software applications in the vehicle; Bosch driving assist;

vehicle motion management; PANTARIS a cloud-based platform that offers essential services and tools for the efficient development and scalable operation of software for vehicle systems.