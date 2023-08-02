Bosch successfully tests hydrogen-powered truck; to be showcased in early 2024

Bosch has successfully tested a hydrogen-powered truck at its campus in Bengaluru and is looking at showcasing the BS6 Phase II hydrogen-fueled truck in early 2024. Bosch has been testing components and had earlier said that pilot projects were running with hydrogen-powered trucks.

Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director, Bosch and President of Bosch Group in India at its annual meeting said, “Cleaner fuels, green hydrogen and electrification take centre stage in our commitment to a climate-neutral future. This is also exemplified by the successful launch of our first hydrogen-powered demonstrator vehicle in India in June which comes after the announcement about the launch of the pilot Hydrogen Engine Testing infrastructure in Bengaluru later last year.”



This comes at a time when OEMs have made significant advancements with hydrogen-fueled vehicles in India. Daimler recently showcased its first BharatBenz hydrogen-powered bus co-developed with Reliance, while Ashok Leyland also showcased a hydrogen-fueled truck earlier this year, powered by Relaince’s hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine.



Relience’s hydrogen-powered engine was also showcased earlier this year, developed specifically for large commercial vehicles. The engine is capable of a 400km range with one full tank of hydrogen, making it ideal for large commercial vehicles.



Bosch has also invested a significant amount towards the development of components for electrolyzers, which will help split hydrogen and oxygen from water. Bosch estimates that the global market for these electrolyzer components will be around 14 billion euros by 2030, with Europe set to see the highest growth.



Speaking on this, Mudalpur said, “The development of electrolyzers is under development and we have not offered our electrolyzers to anyone yet. We are in an advanced stage of development and will be offering them to customers soon.”



Speaking on Bosch’s financial results, the company’s total revenue from operations for Q1 FY24 was Rs 4,158 crore, a growth of 17.3 percent over the same quarter last year, while Bosch’s Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 409 crore.