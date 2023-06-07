BorgWarner revamps logo as part of its transformation to e-mobility

American powertrain major, BorgWarner has unveiled its new logo, which it says underscores the company’s progress in its e-mobility transformation through the execution of its Charging Forward strategy.

The new logo it says is a visual representation of the company’s transformation – it is future-focused, dynamic, and signals a new chapter in BorgWarner’s long and proud history. This is the first time the logo has been changed in over three decades.

The Charging Forward strategy was announced by BorgWarner in March 2021 and has made significant progress in achieving its targets. It is on track to have at least 25 percent of its revenues from battery electric vehicles (EV) by 2025, with organic EV bookings of $3 billion (Rs 24,741 crore) for 2025 exceeding its $2.5 billion (Rs 20,617 crore) target. Additionally, EV-focused M&A is tracking ahead of plan with the five acquisitions the company has made in the battery pack, e-motor, power electronics, and direct current fast charging spaces. With the spin-off of PHINIA expected to be completed in Q3 of this year, BorgWarner will have met its objectives with respect to optimising its combustion portfolio.

Frederic Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner said, “Now is the right time to introduce our new logo. It signifies the tremendous progress our team has made in transforming BorgWarner from a leader in conventional propulsion technologies to a leader in mobility, including eMobility.”

To recognise this new chapter, today BorgWarner announced its plans to leverage the strength of its foundational products to continue to grow its eProduct (EV and hybrid) revenue to $5.6 billion (Rs 46,183 crore) in 2025 and to greater than $10 billion (Rs 82,470 crore) in 2027. This year, the company expects eProduct revenues of $2.3 to $2.6 billion (Rs 18,968 crore to Rs 21,442 crore).

BorgWarner partnered with Siegel+Gale, the brand strategy firm, to develop the new corporate logo.