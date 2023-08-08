BorgWarner begins supplying Li Auto New Energy Vehicles with iDM220

Li Auto’s new energy vehicles will now get BorgWarner’s advanced integerated drive module (iDM220). This is BorgWarner’s first iDM business in China and is currently installed in two of Li Auto’s model-lines, including the L8 and L9 range-extended electric vehicle (REEV).

iDM220 which is BorgWarners's highly-integerated electric drive module operating at 400V, estimatyed to provide over 200 kW of maximum power and 4500 Nm of peak torque.

“We are delighted to kick-off our first iDM production in China and gain this opportunity to expand our partnership with Li Auto,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “BorgWarner’s iDM220 is designed to meet the needs of diverse installation adaptations by providing a scalable, modular architecture and is expected to power smart, efficient and reliable mobility solutions for our customers. We look forward to assisting Li Auto in unleashing their future sustainability capabilities by contributing industry-leading electrification solutions.”

In addition, BorgWarner’s Tianjin, China plant indirectly supplies the traction motor and generator motor for the front axle on Li Auto’s L7, L8 and L9.