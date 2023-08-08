scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

BorgWarner begins supplying Li Auto New Energy Vehicles with iDM220

The iDM220 provides over 200 kW of maximum power. System available as a fully integrated module or stand-alone solutions.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Borgwarner
Li Auto’s new energy vehicles will now get BorgWarner’s advanced integerated drive module (iDM220).

Li Auto’s new energy vehicles will now get BorgWarner’s advanced integerated drive module (iDM220). This is BorgWarner’s first iDM business in China and is currently installed in two of Li Auto’s model-lines, including the L8 and L9 range-extended electric vehicle (REEV).

iDM220 which is BorgWarners’s highly-integerated electric drive module operating at 400V, estimatyed to provide over 200 kW of maximum power and 4500 Nm of peak torque. This is BorgWarner’s first iDM business in China and is currently installed in two of Li Auto’s model-lines, including the L8 and L9 range-extended electric vehicle (REEV).

Also Read

“We are delighted to kick-off our first iDM production in China and gain this opportunity to expand our partnership with Li Auto,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “BorgWarner’s iDM220 is designed to meet the needs of diverse installation adaptations by providing a scalable, modular architecture and is expected to power smart, efficient and reliable mobility solutions for our customers. We look forward to assisting Li Auto in unleashing their future sustainability capabilities by contributing industry-leading electrification solutions.”

Also Read

In addition, BorgWarner’s Tianjin, China plant indirectly supplies the traction motor and generator motor for the front axle on Li Auto’s L7, L8 and L9. 

More Stories on
China

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 13:23 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS